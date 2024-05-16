Charlotte author Tommy Tomlinson shares background of new book titled ‘Dogland’

CHARLOTTE — They’re called man’s best friend for a reason.

From caregivers to company to guarding dogs have been integral to many people’s lives.

In his most recent book, “Dogland,” Charlotte author Tommy Tomlinson spent a year on the road at many dog shows learning about the shows themselves and the bond between humans and our four-legged friends.

“Any relationship with another human being is complicated. But losing a dog snatches away something pure. The loss of a family member means more. The loss of a dog can hurt more,” Tomlinson writes.

>>>Tune in to The Political Beat at 11:30 a.m. on Ch. 9 as Tomlinson breaks down his book and the journey that created the story.

(WATCH BELOW: Actress Angie Harmon says ‘Instacart is beyond responsible’ for dog’s death)

Actress Angie Harmon says ‘Instacart is beyond responsible’ for dog’s death









©2024 Cox Media Group