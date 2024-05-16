Local

Charlotte author Tommy Tomlinson shares background of new book titled ‘Dogland’

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Charlotte author Tommy Tomlinson shares background of new book titled ‘Dogland’ (Courtesy of: Tommy Tomlinson)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — They’re called man’s best friend for a reason.

MORE: ‘Awesomely unique’: 11-year-old writes book on his younger brother’s journey with autism

From caregivers to company to guarding dogs have been integral to many people’s lives.

In his most recent book, “Dogland,” Charlotte author Tommy Tomlinson spent a year on the road at many dog shows learning about the shows themselves and the bond between humans and our four-legged friends.

“Any relationship with another human being is complicated. But losing a dog snatches away something pure. The loss of a family member means more. The loss of a dog can hurt more,” Tomlinson writes.

>>>Tune in to The Political Beat at 11:30 a.m. on Ch. 9 as Tomlinson breaks down his book and the journey that created the story.

(WATCH BELOW: Actress Angie Harmon says ‘Instacart is beyond responsible’ for dog’s death)

Actress Angie Harmon says ‘Instacart is beyond responsible’ for dog’s death



©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read