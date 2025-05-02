Juvenile arrested, 3 questioned for stolen dog

CHARLOTTE — Jayla Gittens was moving out of a north Charlotte apartment when her car was stolen, she said.

She was grabbing boxes from inside the apartment on April 6. A man jumped into her running car and drove off. Inside was her laptop, wallet, and phone. But most importantly, her French Bulldog was in the back seat.

“I was in shock,” Gittens said. “I just turned around, and I was like, ‘I know my car was right there.’”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to Gittens’ home around 7 p.m. that same day. On April 11, officers said they recovered the stolen vehicle and arrested and charged one juvenile suspect.

Since then, officers have interviewed three other juveniles who were believed to have information about Julio. Officials said they arrested one juvenile for an unrelated case while they searched for the dog.

“Despite dedicated work of detectives and a tremendous number of resources and public tips, Julio has yet to be located,” police said.

Gittens has since moved into her new home in Plaza Midwood, but is still awaiting Julio’s return.

“If you have the dog, if you know someone who has the dog, please drop him off at a local shelter,” she said. “I don’t even care about police. I just want my dog.”

The American Kennel Club told ABC News last year that twice as many French Bulldogs were reported stolen compared to other breeds.

“As a French Bulldog owner, you know that there is that inherent risk, so I always try to be vigilant, but I guess I just let my guard down when I was moving my stuff,” Gittens said.

Police have asked that anyone with information on Julio contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

