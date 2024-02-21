Charlotte auto shop owner headed to prison for cheating emissions tests

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte auto shop owner will spend 10 months in prison and pay over $300,000 in fines for violating the Clean Air Act.

Action 9 previously reported 43-year-old Rodolfo Rodriguez pleaded guilty to changing the information on vehicles that would have failed emissions inspections.

Investigators said he did that on more than 3,000 cars from July 2019 until November 2022. Prosecutors said when he committed the crimes, he was working at Friendly Auto Repair, and later was the owner and operator of Auto Spa Auto Inspections and More and Tiger Auto Inspections and More, Inc.

Rodriguez initially faced up to seven years in prison for his charges, but a judge decided to give him 10 months and three years of supervised release.

