Charlotte baker’s actions during Border Patrol operations spotlighted in film

CHARLOTTE — An east Charlotte baker is being featured in a mini-documentary about his actions during the Customs and Border Patrol Operations in Charlotte.

Manolo Betancur owns Manolo’s Latin Bakery on Central Avenue.

Betancur closed the bakery to encourage people to stay home and away from agents. Instead, customers protested from his parking lot.

The 16-minute documentary is called The Changebaker. It is set to premiere at the Carolina Theater on Jan. 17, according to the Charlotte Observer.

