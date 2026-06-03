Charlotte-based nonprofit provides new beds for families, looks to expand in NC

CHARLOTTE — The furniture bank Beds for Kids is getting ready to open a new north Charlotte location, and it’s just the latest development in their expansion across North Carolina.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito got a closer look at the group’s work to furnish homes for families in need. That’s where she met Moses Dimmock.

Dimmock calls the work a calling as he helps put together furniture for a family in Waxhaw who recently lost everything in a fire.

“Kitchen tables are actually one of my favorite pieces of furniture because a lot of memories made,” Dimmock said. You dine, you eat; fellowship, having a kitchen table and chairs is essential."

Dimmock is the warehouse manager for Beds for Kids, a furniture bank that gets referrals from about 90 local agencies to help furnish homes for families in need. Families have to have a child in the home in order to be served.

“Exactly, which is important. And after that, we go through what they need or do have, and that’s where we come in,” Dimmock said.

Beds for Kids has grown tremendously in the past 15 years, and since 2022, the nonprofit went from helping 734 families to more than 1,300 last year.

A year ago, they started serving in Union County, in addition to Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties. The goal is to expand even more.

This week, Beds for Kids is opening a new warehouse in north Charlotte, and it will hold more furniture to help more families.

“I definitely teared up a little bit,” said Emily Johnson, a volunteer and part of the Board of Directors with Beds for Kids

Johnson says she’s amazed by it all. She started volunteering with Beds for Kids over a decade ago, and recently joined its board.

“For me, my first delivery at Beds for Kids really connected that back to my childhood,” Johnson said. “I was the oldest of my siblings, I know what it felt like as a child to kind of have that insecurity in those spaces, or anxiety, kind of a burden that you’re carrying around as a child that you really shouldn’t, shouldn’t have to.”

Dimmock says he’s seen how furniture can improve a child’s mental health and a family’s stability. That’s what makes this work so rewarding.

“It’s not just about furniture its about the way in which we deliver, the way in which we show up. The way in which we love our neighbors,” Dimmick said.

The majority of families are referred to Beds for Kids from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, but other partner agencies also help families in need by connecting them with the nonprofit.

You can learn more about Beds for Kids or get involved by clicking this link.

©2026 Cox Media Group