CHARLOTTE — The Bar at Optimist Hall is the newest addition at the adaptive-reuse complex.

The craft cocktail concept is latest venture from Raleigh-based Hibernian Hospitality Group. Its beverage-forward portfolio includes Charlotte Beer Garden and Canopy Cocktails in South End.

The Bar is open now, taking the former Spindle Bar space at Optimist Hall.

Read more here.

WATCH: 24 Hours of Booty

24 Hours of Booty

©2025 Cox Media Group