Charlotte breaks ground on first all-electric firehouse

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte is taking a step into the future. On Monday, city leaders broke ground on Charlotte’s first all-electric firehouse.

Station 30 will serve southwest Charlotte. The station will feature energy-efficient electric appliances, as well as the first electric fire engine in the city.

Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson says the new $10.3 million firehouse will not only help the city meet its climate goals, it will also serve as a massive upgrade to the current Station 30.

The station has the nickname “Grandma’s House,” and it was supposed to be a temporary home that Charlotte Fire moved into more than 30 years ago.

“There’s no way to add another fire truck there or add more people, so this will allow us to grow with the city,” Johnson told Channel 9.

CFD says the new station will help west Charlotte firefighters meet their goal of six-minute emergency response times.

