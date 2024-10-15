Charlotte breweries bring home medals from Great American Beer Festival

CHARLOTTE — Two Charlotte breweries took top honors in the Great American Beer Festival held over the weekend in Denver, Colorado.

Pilot Brewing Co. snagged a Gold medal for its Pub Ale, while Resident Culture won Gold in the Pale Non-Alcohol Beer for its NARC IPA.

The GABF is hosted annually by the Brewers Association, a prominent national trade organization. This year’s competition — which added several cider categories for the first time — drew entries from 1,836 breweries and cideries from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Across the Carolinas, a dozen breweries are bringing home a total of 13 medals.

Gold

Appalachian Mountain Brewery in Boone; Down South; American-Style Lager category

Pilot Brewing Co. in Charlotte; Pub Ale; Extra Special Bitter category

Resident Culture in Charlotte; NARC IPA; Pale Non-Alcohol Beer category

Silver

Armored Cow Brewing Co. in Charlotte; HellFire Club; Herb and Spice Beer category

Bronze

Brewers At 4001 Yancey in Charlotte; Sixpoint Brewery Mimic Weisse; German Wheat Ale category

