Charlotte brewery buys property for major expansion

CHARLOTTE — Sugar Creek Brewing, along with restaurant industry veteran Martin Sprock, has purchased a 2.75-acre site in Gaston County for $2 million. The total investment into the property, which will house Sugar Creek, a barbecue restaurant and production facilities will be roughly $4 million, says Eric Flanigan, Sugar Creek co-founder.

That site was formerly home to Cavendish Brewing, which confirmed on social media it has permanently closed its North Chester Street operations. The parcel sits close to U.S. Highway 321, about a block away from the CaroMont Health Park, home to the Gastonia Ghost Peppers baseball team.

Neil Hawver and Sherman Walters, with National Restaurant Properties, handled the transaction.

Flanigan says timing for the move is unknown. The brewery’s lease in South End is not up until 2027.

Plans are still being mapped out. The property currently houses three buildings, spanning 27,540 square feet. Facilities will be gutted and revamped. A 3,000-square-foot patio will be covered. There is room to expand if needed, Flanigan says.

