Charlotte Bride Guide hosts bridal block party at local breweries

CHARLOTTE — Brides-to-be gathered for a block party on Sunday.

The event was hosted by the local wedding planning service, Charlotte Bride Guide, at Divine Barrell Brewing and Great Wagon Road Distillery.

Several vendors showcased their services for couples working on putting together their big day.

Caroline Kruse and her fiance, Christian Lattimore, spent their day speaking with dozens of different vendors.

“Photographers, caterers, uh, cakes, cakes, honestly anything,” Kruse said.

