Concord luxury bridal boutique hosts event highlighting minority designers

CONCORD, N.C. — Under-represented bridal designers and small businesses were given a chance to shine thanks to a luxury bridal boutique in Concord.

On Sunday, the second annual Mahogany Brown Bridal Extravaganza was held at the Hotel Concord.

The event gave brides-to-be, wedding enthusiasts, and bridesmaids a chance to take in the latest bridal fashion trends.

“It’s very important because, like I was saying earlier, you do not see minority designers at bridal locations,” says Whitney Stephenson, owner of Mahogany Brown Bridal. “For a lot of my designers, I’m the first brick-and-mortar location that has their gowns where they’re able to showcase them to brides.”

Funds raised at Sunday’s event went towards Alex’s Lemonade Stand Beckwith Wiedmann Syndrome Fund, which supports childhood cancer research.

