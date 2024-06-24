Charlotte bus driver honored for being with CATS since it started in 1976

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System is celebrating 48 years in service on Monday, but did you know there’s one bus driver who’s been with them since the very beginning?

Meet Brenda Moore. She started driving for CATS in 1976.

Moore was a single mother working to provide for her two children. Since then, she’s seen CATS transform with the city, including the transition to going green with electric buses.

But in all of that time, Moore says what kept her going was the people.

“On that route, I’ve learned a lot of different people - good friends and people to look out for and people that look out for me,” Moore said.

Moore says she feels ready for change as she approaches the 50-year mark.

But for now, she’s enjoying the ride.

(WATCH: CATS makes efforts in riders’ safety through community involvement)

CATS makes efforts in riders’ safety through community involvement

©2024 Cox Media Group