Charlotte business leaders predict stronger economic growth in 2026

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance held its annual forecast luncheon in Charlotte on Tuesday.

Executives representing three of the Queen City’s largest employers offered a new perspective on economic prospects for 2026.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said economists are forecasting a 2.4% growth rate across the United States next year, despite the recession fears that kicked in last spring.

“The customer scores and the employees’ scores are good. The things we continue to do well are going north, which is very good for us and our ability to get shares of the company, and doing it in a way that our employees are taken care of, the community is taken care of, the shareholders are taken care of, and our clients and customers are taken care of,” said Moynihan.

The CEOs of Atrium Health and Compass Group were also in attendance.

They spoke about the effects of artificial intelligence, uncertainty in the labor market caused by immigration, and the recently approved $25.3 billion local transportation expansion plan.

VIDEO: New campaign encourages people to support small east Charlotte businesses

New campaign encourages people to support small east Charlotte businesses

©2025 Cox Media Group