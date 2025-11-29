New campaign encourages people to support small east Charlotte businesses

CHARLOTTE — An area of east Charlotte was chaotic at times when arrests and protests took place during the Customs and Border Patrol operation in the city.

Tonight it is quiet, but that is not necessarily a good thing for Small Business Saturday, so local organization CharlotteEAST is trying to change that.

The nonprofit’s goal is to develop and strengthen social and economic capital in east Charlotte.

“Fuerza del Este” is a campaign kicking off Saturday designed to quickly pump dollars back into the Eastland-area small business ecosystem.

According to CharlotteEAST, they estimate that between Nov. 15 and Nov. 22, half of the independently-owned businesses in the area unexpectedly closed for at least a day, resulting in an average daily loss of $2,500 in revenue.

The ‘Strength in Every Storefront’ campaign encourages Charlotteans to spend their money at these business by giving gift cards to people who shop local there.

Channel 9 talked to a store owner who said she has seen a decrease in sales and customers and worries about the people in her community.

“I don’t know how people do it, but I know people want to stay home. They don’t want to go out,” said Yolanda Sanchez, the owner of Yolanda’s Creations. “I feel bad for my customers. I feel bad for Spanish people. I feel very bad.”

Head to the CharlotteEAST website and pick any of the eligible stores. If you spend $25 or more you get a $50 gift card. If you spend over $50 you get a $100 gift card.

Just upload your receipt to the website and you’ll get an email in January to choose the gift card.

