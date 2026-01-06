Charlotte businessman sentenced to prison in $5M Ponzi scheme

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte businessman accused of running a Ponzi scheme is headed to prison.

A judge sentenced Wynn Charlebois to six years behind bars.

Federal prosecutors say he tricked AT LEAST 39 INVESTORS OUT OF more than a combined $5 million.

The government claims he promised investors risk-free opportunities, but mostly used their money to pay other victims and for his own personal expenses, including mortgage payments, private school tuition, vacations, and restaurants.

The court discussed restitution, but it’s not clear how many victims will see their money again.

