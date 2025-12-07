Charlotte candle fire causes $325k in home damages

CHARLOTTE — A fire caused by an unattended candle early Saturday morning resulted in an estimated $325,000 in property damage on Sylvania Avenue in Charlotte.

Charlotte Fire responded to the blaze on the 300 block of Sylvania Avenue, deploying 30 firefighters who managed to bring the fire under control within 45 minutes.

No injuries were reported, although one adult received assistance from the Red Cross, officials said.

Charlotte Fire officials encouraged Charlotte residents to place candle holders on uncluttered surfaces, light candles carefully, and consider flameless candles as a safer alternative. The department also warned against using candles during power outages, recommending flashlights and battery-powered lighting instead.

