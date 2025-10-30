Local

Charlotte Checkers boost revenue with new strategies, upgrades under fresh leadership

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Charlotte Checkers The Checkers set records for ticket, concessions and merchandise sales at Bojangles Coliseum during the Calder Cup Finals series in June 2025. (Jacob Kupferman)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Checkers have made some big changes over the past two years, but the team’s performance on and off the ice hasn’t missed a beat.

This month, the Checkers started their 72-game regular season with a new team president — Shawn Lynch — and several adjustments made to boost revenue at Bojangles Coliseum.

ALSO READ: Charlotte Checkers lose in Game 6 to Calder Cup Finals

Those moves came after a 2024-25 season that included record revenue of $6 million to $8 million and a trip to the Calder Cup, the American Hockey League’s championship round. Charlotte lost the best-of-seven championship series in six games.

Read more at the Charlotte Business Journal’s website here.

VIDEO: Charlotte Checkers win historic game at Truist Field

Charlotte Checkers win historic game at Truist Field

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read