Charlotte Checkers boost revenue with new strategies, upgrades under fresh leadership

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Checkers have made some big changes over the past two years, but the team’s performance on and off the ice hasn’t missed a beat.

This month, the Checkers started their 72-game regular season with a new team president — Shawn Lynch — and several adjustments made to boost revenue at Bojangles Coliseum.

Those moves came after a 2024-25 season that included record revenue of $6 million to $8 million and a trip to the Calder Cup, the American Hockey League’s championship round. Charlotte lost the best-of-seven championship series in six games.

