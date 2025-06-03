Charlotte Checkers looking for sweep at home for trip to AHL Finals

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Checkers are on the verge of making the Calder Cup Finals for the first time since 2019.

The Checkers are set to face the Laval Rocket in Game 4 at home after winning the first three games.

Puck drops at 7 p.m. inside Bojangles Coliseum.

If the Checkers win, they will join their NHL affiliate, the Florida Panthers, in a championship series. They will start their quest for the Stanley Cup on Wednesday.

It’s been 30 years since a major and minor league team won the championship in the same season.

The Checkers are looking for a sweep against the AHL’s best regular-season team. They beat Laval 5-1, 5-2, and 5-1.

“I couldn’t be more proud of how consistent the group has been. They’ve done it all year,” Checkers Head Coach Geordie Kinnear said. “It’s a matter of going out and doing it, but again, a super, really good team, the best team in the league. We have our work cut out.”

The Checkers have won seven straight games in the playoffs.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte City Council considering $25 million for NASCAR Hall of Fame improvements)

Charlotte City Council considering $25 million for NASCAR Hall of Fame improvements

©2025 Cox Media Group