Charlotte FC and Laundry Project team up to help hundreds of local families

CHARLOTTE — An ongoing partnership between Charlotte FC and a nonprofit called the Laundry Project helped serve hundreds of families by providing free access to laundry services.

The club held two events last Thursday and Sunday.

The Laundry Project helps families wash clothes and linens by transforming the laundromat into a community center.

Volunteers then help with laundry and even provide entertainment for the kids.

Charlotte FC goalkeeper George Marks has been an advocate of the idea for years and led both events over the weekend.

“I wasn’t super familiar, but after two years, it just shows that there are so many ways to spread service, spread help in the community,” said Marks. “This is a really simple way that a lot of people don’t think about,”

The Laundry Project has served the Charlotte area for three years and has helped more than 600 families. It has washed more than 66,000 pounds of laundry.

