Charlotte chef lands on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’

CHARLOTTE — A young chef who wants to be part of elevating Charlotte’s food scene is about to get his moment in the spotlight.

Charlotte native Jamisen Booker, currently with The Asbury restaurant at The Dunhill Hotel, will appear in an episode of the Food Network’s popular competition show “Chopped” that premiers this evening. It airs at 8 p.m.

Booker says he has no formal training as a chef — but he’s worked alongside one of Charlotte’s culinary stars. Prior to joining the staff at The Asbury in December, he was executive chef for Weathered Souls Brewing Co. and, before that, worked with acclaimed chef Greg Collier at Leah & Louise.

