Charlotte City Councilman’s band to perform at Lovin’ Life Music Fest

CHARLOTTE — Some of the biggest names in music will be in Charlotte starting Friday for the new Lovin’ Life Music Fest.

The festival also features local bands, including a familiar and perhaps unlikely name in the lineup -- Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari and his band, DA704.

Bokhari told Channel 9′s Joe Bruno he and DA704 are ready for the spotlight.

“Zero nerves. We got all those out in city council,” he said. “This is a walk in the park right here.”

DA704 includes Bokhari and what he calls “real musicians and a couple of dads.” They’ll be playing on the Music Everywhere CLT stage, a dedicated area for local musicians.

“This festival being here is going to enable so many local bands, just this year, to be seen, to say they open for others,” Bokhari said. “But then as this evolves year over year, we’re going to start building a real local music scene.”

Tens of thousands of tickets have been sold for the Lovin’ Life Music Fest. Bokhari hopes it gets bigger each year.

The festival is in Uptown Charlotte’s First Ward Park and will feature all kinds of music, from rap to folk-pop. DA704 will be taking people back to the ‘90s.

“We’re here and we’re ready to play the Lovin’ Life Music Fest and show both old people and dads and families out there that you can still do this, and show some of these young kids what ‘90s bangers really are,” Bokhari said.

Da704 takes the Music Everywhere CLT stage Friday at 7 p.m. The night’s headliner is Post Malone, who plays at 9:30 p.m. on the main stage.

(WATCH BELOW: Rain in the forecast for Lovin’ Life Music Fest)

Rain in the forecast for Lovin' Life Music Fest

©2024 Cox Media Group