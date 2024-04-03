Charlotte restaurant gets Food & Wine nod

CHARLOTTE — A noted Charlotte restaurant continues to rack up national acclaim, recently earning a nod from Food & Wine magazine.

Leah & Louise appears on a list of the top 20 U.S. restaurants in the publication’s Global Tastemaker Awards, which is billed as “a celebration of the best food and drink experiences and destinations in the U.S. and abroad.” That feature highlights restaurants and bars as well as cities, hotels, cruises, airports and airlines.

“Greg and Subrina Collier’s modern juke joint is satisfying in every way,” reads the blurb on Leah & Louise, as it describes the restaurant’s “easygoing” and “rustic-chic” ambience. “It’s an inviting setting for the Memphis-inspired Southern cooking happening in the kitchen.”

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Vice President Kamala Harris visits Leah & Louise at Camp North End)

Vice President Kamala Harris visits Leah & Louise at Camp North End





©2024 Cox Media Group