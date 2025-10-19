Charlotte church, historic landmark celebrates 160 year anniversary

CHARLOTTE — Rockwell AME Zion Church, one of Charlotte’s historic landmarks, celebrated its 160th anniversary this weekend with a festival that brought together members and non-members alike.

Located near Rockwell Church Road and West Sugar Creek Road, the church is recognized as the second-oldest African American congregation in Charlotte, representatives said. The celebration not only honored the church’s rich history but also laid out plans for its future.

“We had visionaries and people of faith who walked through a journey believing there was going to be a better day,” said a church representative. “So we recognize that we are stewards of that and we want to do that for the next generation.”

The church’s history dates back to 1865, starting from a brush arbor in the Derita community. Over the years, Rockwell AME Zion Church has become a cornerstone of the community, church officials said, engaging in various outreach programs and partnerships.

The weekend’s festivities included a free community festival featuring food, health screenings, live performances, and vendors. The event was part of a series of activities planned to celebrate the church’s milestone anniversary.

