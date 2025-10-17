‘Life-changing’: Nonprofit provides transportation for people in need

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wheels 4 Hope is a nonprofit that provides reliable, affordable vehicles to people in need.

“It’s definitely life-changing for a family,” Adriane Scott-Singleton, the nonprofit’s Triad Hub manager, told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis.

A little rain didn’t stop Charlotte mom Ashley from testing out all the bells and whistles on her new car.

“It feels excellent, going almost a year without transportation and using Lyft and Uber, it’s definitely a change for me and my kids,” she said.

Ashley got to test the car out alongside its previous owner, Brent Blizewski, who donated the car through Wheels 4 Hope.

“I knew value wise, it wasn’t worth that much, but I knew it was in great condition, and I just didn’t want to trade it in,” he said. “I wanted to be more useful with it.”

Scott-Singleton says the nonprofit got started when some men at a church realized their talents could help refurbish old cars for people in need.

She says 25 years and over 4,500 cars later, they were able to hold their latest “Car Blessing” when they gave Ashley the keys to her new car.

“Ashley will be able to get to work, not have to take Uber to the grocery store,” Scott-Singleton said. “When she leaves this afternoon, she’s going to pick up her children from school.”

Wheels 4 Hope works with partner agencies to identify people or families who need transportation. The recipients must have a job. They pay $500 for their car and are responsible for insurance and other fees.

Wheels 4 Hope mostly serves the Greensboro area but is looking to expand in Charlotte. They say they’re always looking for car donations.

If you’re interested in learning more about the organization, including how to donate or apply for cars, visit the Wheels 4 Hope website.

