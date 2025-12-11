Charlotte church’s nativity scene depicts Holy Family facing immigration agents

CHARLOTTE — A local church says it wants people to feel the fear immigrant families felt through a nativity scene with immigration agents.

The Charlotte Observer captured the scene outside Mission Gathering Church in Optimist Park.

The holy family is depicted as targets of immigration enforcement.

Reverend Andrew Shipley said his church is helping families living in fear after the border patrol operation.

Shipley told the Observer the church has received backlash for the display.

