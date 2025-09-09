Charlotte City Council 2025 Primary: What you need to know

CHARLOTTE — Tuesday marks primary election day for Charlotte voters, with polling places open from 6:30 AM to 7:30 PM for city council and mayoral races.

Democratic and unaffiliated voters can cast a ballot no matter which district they live in.

The only Republican primary is in District 6. Five Democratic candidates, including incumbent Vi Lyles, are running for mayor. Ten Democrats are seeking four At-Large spots. Whoever wins the primaries in District 1, 4 and 5 will represent their districts on the new council. They face no opposition in November.

People who have not voted yet will have to go to their assigned precinct. Anyone in line at 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voter ID is in effect.

Unaffiliated voters in District 6 can choose whether to cast a Democratic or Republican ballot. Unaffiliated voters in all other districts will cast a Democratic ballot due to there being no Republican primaries.

Election results will post to NCSBE’s website after the polls close. In district races, if no candidate finishes with more than 30 percent of the vote, the second-place candidate can call for a second primary in October.

Channel 9’s Joe Bruno will be live with election results Tuesday night. Watch his reports on Eyewitness News at 10 and 11.

