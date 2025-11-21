Charlotte City Council to appoint final members to transit authority

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council will select its last three appointments to the new Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority on Monday.

The council will choose from these 11 people: Emma Allen, William Cameron Pruette, Tim Sittema, Robert Hillman, Corine Mack, Katrina Young, Colette Forrest, Sagar Rathie, James Scruggs, Scott Harris, and Juan Euvin.

They all received between two and five votes during last Monday’s nominations.

It takes six votes to receive a spot.

Simmeta and Young earned five votes, narrowly missing a spot in the first round of appointments.

VIDEO: Advocates say transit plan will help clean up environment

Advocates say transit plan will help clean up environment

©2025 Cox Media Group