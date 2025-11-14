Council to vote Monday on five nominees for Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has learned who the next five members of the Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority could be.

The Charlotte City Council will vote on Monday on the potential picks from the mayor, the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, and the Foundation for the Carolinas.

A source told Action 9 Reporter Joe Bruno that those potential new members are Wyatt Dixon, Lucia Zapata-Griffith, Peter Pappas, Charles Bowman, and Christy Long.

The council will also pick seven more members next week.

