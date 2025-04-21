Charlotte City Council approves Bank of America Stadium rezoning petition

Charlotte City Council has cleared the way for Bank of America Stadium improvements. On Monday night, Charlotte City Council unanimously approved a rezoning petition tied to the stadium’s improvement plans.

Charlotte City Council voted last year to commit $650 million to the project. Plans for renovations haven’t changed. The city’s current land use for the site dates back to the 90s and had to be made current.

The upgrades include a new “park-like atmosphere” outside of the stadium, plus new concourses, concessions, and a deck section with standing room only.

While there was intense debate around the taxpayer funding for the renovation project, debate around the largely technical rezoning petition has been generally muted.

The Five Points Community Collaborative expressed skepticism about the petition and worked to ensure the shared use path outside the stadium was maintained and improved in the plan. The path connects Cedar and Graham Streets and is a crucial link for Uptown commuters and game day fans. It is referred to as the “Cat Walk.”

As part of the rezoning petition, the path will be reconstructed.

On Sunday night, the President of 5PCC wrote an email to Tepper Sports and Entertainment and impacted parties thanking them for working with surrounding neighborhoods to improve the connected path. The letter said the provisions outlined in the site plan are acceptable to the surrounding neighborhoods.

The latest site plan states the petitioner, CDOT and Park & Rec shall seek to design and construct the shared use path facilities with a 16-foot width and any reductions in such width shall maintain a 12-foot width. It also says “efforts will be made to reduce stairs as much as is practicable or feasible, but it is understood that the steep grade change from the tunnel to Graham Street and other conditions will require a combination of stairs and accessible ramps.”

The site plan also says during construction of the new path, good faith efforts will be undertaken to limit closure.

Uptown worker and Wesley Heights resident Sean Conway uses the shared-use path every day. He says he is grateful for Tepper Sports and Entertainment for hearing his community’s concerns.

“Tepper Sports was very great to work with,” Conway said. “Their attorneys were fantastic. It was really a seamless process. Not only will the path be guaranteed to stay, they’ll actually even be some improvements.”

City staff, the Rezoning Committee and the Third Ward Neighborhood Association has also endorsed the rezoning project.

