I-77 toll lane expansion faces legal challenge from Black Political Caucus

CHARLOTTE — The Black Political Caucus confirmed Monday that it is moving forward with legal action to try and pause the Interstate 77 expansion.

People who live along the proposed route have pushed back against the proposal, saying it will negatively impact their neighborhoods. They say they want their voices heard and to be a part of the process that will impact so many Charlotte communities.

“Our organization has worked to insure that the Black communities are not an afterthought in decisions that shape our neighborhood, our mobility and our economic future,” Jocelyn Nolley, chair of the Black Political Caucus, said.

The group plans to file a temporary restraining order against the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The filing aims to halt plans to build toll lanes along I-77 from Uptown to South Carolina.

The caucus, along with other local groups, argue the project would negatively impact Black communities and say more review is needed before it moves forward.

If granted, the restraining order would temporarily stop further action while the courts consider the expansion.

“This is not hostility,” Raki McGregor, the transportation chair for the caucus, said. “We want our voices to be heard, and we want due process.”

A spokesperson from the NCDOT says the department is aware of the lawsuit and remains committed to listening to the community. They say their process still allows for feedback and changes to the project through 2027.

