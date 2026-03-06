Charlotte City Council considers $3.5M investment for affordable housing

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council may invest in a southwest Charlotte apartment complex to preserve it as affordable housing.

The council will be briefed Monday on whether to spend $3.5 million on the 1001 Tyvola development.

The apartment complex is less than half a mile from the light rail station.

The investment will ensure it stays affordable housing for the next 60 years.

The money for the project will come from the voter-approved housing trust fund.

