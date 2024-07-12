Charlotte City Council considers HBCU football series at Uptown stadium

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte city councilmembers are considering an HBCU football series at Bank of America Stadium, according to our partners at the Charlotte Business Journal.

Within the $650 million renovation that was approved in June was a provision to create an HBCU football classic.

Councilman James Mitchell added the commitment. He said executives from Tepper Sports and Entertainment embraced the idea.

Details on scheduling and matchups have yet to be determined.

The last HBCU game at Bank of America was in 2022 between North Carolina Central University and North Carolina A&T.

