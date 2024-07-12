Uruguay to face Canada in Charlotte for third place Copa América match

CHARLOTTE — Uruguay will be back in action at Bank of America Stadium just days after numerous players on its team entered the stands to fight fans of Colombia.

On Wednesday, Darwin Núñez and about a dozen Uruguay teammates ran into the stands following a 1-0 loss, which was what started a major fight. It came at the end of a physical and contentious match.

The brawl remains under investigation.

This weekend, Uruguay is playing Canada in the third place match of Copa América. The match is on Saturday at 8 p.m.

The match will close roads in front of Bank of America Stadium once again. Ahead of the festivities, Graham Street, Mint Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue will all shut down at 9 a.m. Saturday.

More closures will come throughout the day similar to what you’d see for a Carolina Panthers or Charlotte FC game.

All roads will reopen around 10 p.m. Saturday.

