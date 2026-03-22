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Charlotte City Council to decide on senior housing project in east Charlotte

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Charlotte City Council There is no specified timeline for the completion of this investigation. (WSOC.)
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — On Monday Charlotte City Council will decide the fate of an affordable housing project for seniors in east Charlotte.

A developer wants to build 125 apartments and 14 townhomes on the Calvary Church of the Nazarene’s land.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Neighbors push back against affordable housing for seniors

Some neighbors are opposed to the project because of its density and how busy North Sharon Amity Road is.

The developer is planning to seek tax dollars from Charlotte’s housing trust find.

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