Charlotte City Council to decide on senior housing project in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — On Monday Charlotte City Council will decide the fate of an affordable housing project for seniors in east Charlotte.

A developer wants to build 125 apartments and 14 townhomes on the Calvary Church of the Nazarene’s land.

Some neighbors are opposed to the project because of its density and how busy North Sharon Amity Road is.

The developer is planning to seek tax dollars from Charlotte’s housing trust find.

VIDEO: City Council to consider $3.5M project to preserve affordable housing for veterans

City Council to consider $3.5M project to preserve affordable housing for veterans

©2026 Cox Media Group