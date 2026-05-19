LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Matthew Jenkins, 44, and Robyn Amber Rohrl, 36, on Monday.

The arrests followed an investigation into allegations involving human trafficking of a minor and exposing a child to controlled substances.

Lincoln County detectives arrest 2 in child exploitation case From left: Timothy Jenkins and Robyn Rohrl

Rohrl has been charged with human trafficking of a minor and exposing a child to a controlled substance. Jenkins has been charged with exposing a child to a controlled substance.

These arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation conducted by members of the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case and the involvement of a minor, additional details are not being released at this time.

Both Rohrl and Jenkins are being held without bond at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said it’s committed to protecting children and holding accountable those who seek to exploit or endanger them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Glover or Detective Capps with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at the non-emergency number, 704-732-9050. Information may also be provided anonymously to Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

Detectives continue to actively pursue leads in this investigation and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

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