Charlotte City Council defers landmark vote after staff, council dispute over demolition

CHARLOTTE — A historic property is gone and a community is worried about other properties and the city’s process. It’s a messy and confusing situation but it is clear the city, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission, councilmembers, and neighbors are not on the same page.

The Manse Home stood for 110 years, providing housing for ministers from the Steele Creek Presbyterian Church. Local historians called it one of the finest examples of the Colonial Revival style.

The house, which is on city-owned property, was demolished this month. The demolition and questions about the process were first brought to light by the Charlotte Ledger.

“It’s a travesty. I’m upset about it,” neighbor Stephanie Lasne said. “My neighborhood’s upset about it.”

Stephanie Lasne lives in the Steeleberry Acres neighborhood next door and calls the loss of the home a gut punch. She isn’t just upset about the demolition, but has issues with the process.

Last December, the Historic Landmarks Commission designated the house as a landmark. If Charlotte City Council approved that designation, demolition could have been potentially pushed off for a while and the home might have been saved or moved. But city staff never placed it on the agenda and claimed the move was authorized by a council action taken in December 2018.

Councilmember Tiawana Brown represents the area and is furious that council was left in the dark.

“I’m upset because I’m the representative and everything falls back on my shoulders,” she said. “To not know is ignorance.”

Because of how this situation was handled, Charlotte City Council members hit pause on taking away the Historic Landmark designation for part of the neighboring Steele Creek Presbyterian Church’s land. A developer wants to sell 23 acres and put the proceeds into preserving the church, cemetery and a house on site.

Brown says nothing will happen without more community input.

“We’re going to be intentional, full engagement, knocking on doors, as if I’m running a campaign, talking to residents,” she said.

Lasne is grateful for Councilmember Brown but has doubts about the City of Charlotte.

“I’m so worried about our neighborhood.”

Charlotte City Council will consider changes to the Steele Creek Presbyterian Church site in October.

Statement from Charlotte Douglas International Airport:

“In 2020, Aviation issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking feedback from the development community regarding the SCPC site and 70+ acres of surrounding property for the preservation, reuse, and development of the buildings and land. Based on the feedback received from the RFI, Aviation issued a Request for Proposal in March 2021 seeking offers for the purchase of the land including permanent preservation of the Sanctuary. In November 2021, the City and Foundry Commercial LLC (Foundry) contracted for the sale of former SCPC Sanctuary, buildings, and land. City Council approved the sale in December 2021.

“Foundry has worked closely with the City, North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), Mecklenburg County Historic Landmarks Commission (HLC), and former leaders of SCPC on identifying and implementing a mutually acceptable method to preserve the Sanctuary with permanent protection of the building and adjacent cemetery (owned and maintained by SCPC).

“Foundry has an identified reuse for the Sanctuary. She Built This City, a workforce development 501c3 focused on providing training and job placement for women into the construction and skilled trades industry, is very interested in receiving the sanctuary from Foundry and preserving it. They plan to begin a workforce development program around preservation reconstruction with the building serving as their learning lab.

“The Manse property is part of the larger non-residential, airport-compatible development of surrounding land, in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidelines. Those plans are in development.

“Specific to your question about a Council vote, Council voted on May 30, 2018 to approve the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the Federal Aviation Administration, the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office, and City of Charlotte for historic structure preservation activities (attached, along with referenced map). This was subsequent to the Council Action for the initial purchase of the Manse property in June 2017. On Monday (8/26/24), there was a Council Action that included retaining the historic designation of the SCPC Sanctuary, and would help pave the way for the Foundry project (supported by City staff, HLC, and community partners) – the Action was deferred by Council.”

(WATCH BELOW: Mayor Lyles asks permission to build new home in historic McCrorey Heights)

Mayor Lyles asks permission to build new home in historic McCrorey Heights









©2024 Cox Media Group