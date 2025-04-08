Who’s winning Charlotte’s grocery wars?

CHARLOTTE — Walmart Inc. remains in the top spot when it comes to where shoppers are choosing to spend their grocery dollars in the greater Charlotte area. That’s according to Chain Store Guide’s latest Grocery Industry Market Share report, which was released on March 28.

Grocery sales amounted to $10.4 billion at all supermarkets, mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs in the Charlotte area in 2024. Counties included in the report are Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Union in North Carolina; and Chester, Lancaster and York in South Carolina. Figures for mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs exclude non-grocery sales.

Walmart Supercenter stores claimed a 23% market share in the Charlotte metro in 2024, unchanged from the previous year. The year ended with 32 Walmart Supercenter stores across the region, also unchanged from 2023.

And that’s not including two other brands that fall under the Arkansas-based Walmart umbrella. Sam’s Club, with its seven local stores, had a 5.7% grocery market share here, while Walmart Neighborhood Market had a 1.6% share spread across eight stores.

The Kroger Co.’s Harris Teeter banner captured a combined 15.9% market share in the Charlotte region last year. That figure is unchanged from 2023, as is the store count of 60 area stores.

