Charlotte City Council hires new attorney; interim to receive $56K payout

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council has a new city attorney, and its departing one will receive a substantial payout for working only a few extra days.

Councilmembers unanimously voted to hire Andrea Leslie-Fite as the new city attorney.

She is currently the attorney for Guilford County. She will begin the job for the city council on Nov. 3.

That start date means the current Interim City Attorney Anthony Fox will receive an extra $56,000 from taxpayers.

When the city council voted to extend his contract, councilmembers agreed to pay him through the rest of the year if he works past Oct. 31.

A spokesperson for the city confirms Fox will work until Leslie-Fite is sworn in on the third.

That will mean Fox will receive his monthly pay of $28,000 in November and December.

VIDEO: Anthony Fox named interim city attorney

Anthony Fox named interim city attorney

©2025 Cox Media Group