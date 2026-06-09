Charlotte City Council passes 2027 operating budget

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council passed the city’s 2027 operating budget and 2027-2031 capital investment plan.

The budget passed by a vote of 9-2. Councilmembers Ed Driggs and LaWana Mayfield voted against it. The budget proposes a 1.89 cent property tax increase, which is only being used for public safety.

The council voted earlier this month to give Charlotte police and firefighters a 10% raise after only police were set to get the 10% raise.

The city is reallocating 4.4 million dollars to make up for the cost.

You can find out more about the 2027 budget by clicking here. The fiscal year will begin on July 1st.

©2026 Cox Media Group