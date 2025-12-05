Charlotte City Council to vote on $270K traffic control contract for Spectrum Center

CHARLOTTE — On Monday, the Charlotte City Council will vote on a contract to help keep cars moving outside the Spectrum Center.

The city has provided traffic control services for events since the arena opened in 2005.

However, if approved, the new contract with Parking Unlimited will cost the city $270,000 a year, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

Since the newly renovated Spectrum Center reopened in late October, it has welcomed more than 300,000 people.

That includes concerts, college basketball games, and Carolina Hornets games.

Despite a losing record, the Hornets have increased attendance by 11% compared to last year.

