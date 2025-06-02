Charlotte City Council to vote on budget adjustments

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council and Mecklenburg County leaders will take key votes on their budgets this week.

City council will vote on potential adjustments to its budget Monday evening.

The $3.65 billion budget does not call for a tax increase.

On Tuesday, Mecklenburg County Commissioners will vote on their $2.5 billion budget. It calls for 0.96-cent tax hike.

County commissioners voted to dip into fund balance to add funding to local nonprofits. Crisis Assistance Ministry, RAIN Charlotte and the Community Culinary School will receive an extra $502,000 as a result of this decision.

