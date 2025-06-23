Local

Charlotte City Council drops Tesla from list of approved electric vehicle purchases

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council voted, 6-3, on the purchase of new electric vehicles to replace existing ones in the city’s fleet. However, the new ones won’t be Teslas.

City councilmembers voted Monday night to purchase and replace 45 electric vehicles in the city’s fleet. City officials voted to remove Tesla from its vendor list.

This decision comes two weeks after Councilmember Lawana Slack-Mayfield urged the city manager to halt purchases from Tesla.

A spokesperson for the City of Charlotte said the brand of vehicles to be purchased has not yet been determined.

Currently, the city owns 15 Tesla vehicles as part of its fleet.

