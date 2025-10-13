Charlotte City Council to vote on new Excelsior Club plan in late October

CHARLOTTE — In its heydey the Excelsior Club was the premier Black social club of the southeast bringing in local and nationally recognized musicians, civil rights leaders and politicians. Those days are sadly long gone as the Beatties Ford Road property has now fallen into disrepair.

“It’s been an eyesore for many, many years,” Councilman Malcolm Graham said. “We want to reshape the corridor of Beatties Ford Road and Oaklawn avenue. This does it for us.”

Kennedy Property & Development and Crosland Southeast are teaming up on an $8 million plan to tear down and rebuild a near replica of the Excelsior Club. It’s being called a “modern juke joint” with live music, food, drink and gathering spots.

Charlotte City Council is being asked for $1.5 million dollars from leftover COVID -19 funding for the project.

“The notion is ridiculous,” Charlotte resident Addul Ali said. “It’s untethered from what the city actually needs.”

Ali says Charlotte shouldn’t be using that funding to prop up a nightlife business.

“That’s not what these ARPA funds were intended for,” he said. “There’s nothing in that legislation that said, build a nightclub or refurbish a nightclub.”

But Graham says the investment is worthwhile. He says the developers will be removing an eyesore, investing in a historic site and paving the way for more prosperity on Beatties Ford Road.

“This fits into a holistic approach into how do we revitalize the corridor and make sure as the city grows, each and every segment of the city grows with it,” he said.

Charlotte City Council will vote on Oct. 27.

Mecklenburg County commissioners are also being asked for $1.5 million.

