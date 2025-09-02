City council to hear new proposal for historic west Charlotte club

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is hearing a new proposal for the Excelsior Club on Sept 2. The previous developer’s redevelopment plans never materialized.

The ask is $1.5 million from the city and another $1.5 million from the county. One potential source of funding for the city could be leftover ARPA funds. The Excelsior Club was once the premier Black social club of the southeast. It welcomed civil rights leaders and jazz legends.

The Washington Heights property has now fallen into disrepair. The new development partners are Kennedy Property & Development and Crosland Southeast. Charlotte City Council’s economic development committee is hearing the proposal on Tuesday.

