Charlotte City Council to vote on runway safety lights for airport

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is set to take up a key aviation safety measure on Monday that will clear the way for runway status lights on the airport’s new runway.

These automated lights alert pilots when it is unsafe to enter a runway — for example, when another aircraft is about to land.

A Channel 9 investigation last year revealed that Charlotte Douglas International Airport did not originally plan to install the system.

After the report aired, airport officials reversed course and confirmed the lights would be added.

The project is expected to cost $700,000. The city plans to apply $291,000 from a previous FAA agreement, with the remaining funding coming from money already allocated for airport improvements.

Council members are expected to vote Monday, paving the way for installation to move forward.

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