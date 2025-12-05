Charlotte City Council to vote on Wi-Fi upgrades at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport may soon have improved Wi-Fi as Charlotte City Council prepares to vote on a $5.9 million contract with GC&E Systems on Monday.

The proposed contract aims to install and maintain a new Wi-Fi system at the airport, enhancing both security and capacity. Airport officials say the current system, installed in the early 2000s, is outdated and has reached the end of its life.

The new Wi-Fi system is expected to provide passengers with better connectivity and more reliable internet access. Enhanced security features will also be part of the upgrade, addressing concerns about data protection in public spaces.

The upgrade to the Wi-Fi system at Charlotte Douglas International Airport is intended to meet the increasing digital demands of travelers.

