Charlotte City Council votes against east Charlotte affordable housing complex

CHARLOTTE — It’s rare for the Charlotte City Council to reject something. It’s even rarer for the council to vote no to an affordable housing development.

A developer wanted $6 million to build 120 affordable housing units for seniors at 2912 and 2922 North Sharon Amity Roads. The Charlotte City Council unanimously said no.

Councilmember Marjorie Molina represents the area and has worked with residents and the developer, Dominion. Plans called for 24 of the 120 units to be reserved for Charlotte’s lowest-income residents.

Councilmember Molina says significant community outreach did not happen until after she reached out to the developer. She arranged for community meetings on the proposal. She says one of the meetings at the Simmons YMCA was standing room only.

“Standing room only at the YMCA,” Councilmember Molina said. “There wasn’t a person in the room who wanted that petition. Not one.”

Councilmember Molina said neighbors had concerns about traffic and how the development unit would fit in with the neighborhood.

She says the council would be better off spending the $6 million on a different project. The funding would have come from the Housing Trust Fund. These dollars are required to be used for affordable housing projects.

“Those are funds that the taxpayer entrusted us with to make smart decisions,” she said. “But another level of that is making sure that smart decisions are something that they would like to see for the community, especially when it’s adjacent to their neighborhoods.”

