Charlotte City Council votes Monday on contract for new CATS operator

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council will vote on a contract on Monday for the new company that will soon run the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS).

National Express Transit is set to take over operations.

The city’s current operator is RATP-DEV; however, that company has faced scrutiny over transparency and timeliness issues.

The city contracts with a third party to comply with state law so workers can unionize

Channel 9 news was told that no bus drivers will lose their jobs as a result of the switch.

