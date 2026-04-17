Charlotte city councilmember says city could pull support for I-77 toll lane project

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte city councilmember is saying the city could pull its support of the Interstate 77 toll lane project.

Councilmember Victoria Watlington told Channel 9’s Joe Bruno that the city is paying close attention to how the NCDOT adjusts the project in reaction to resident feedback.

“We know that this has been decades in the making and we know there has been a lot of work and announcements that have taken place,” she said. “With that said, it is still a very public process.”

The project would create express lanes stretching from Uptown to South Carolina.

The state has paused the project while it collects more community feedback.

Watlington said she is encouraging everyone to visit the NCDOT community center for the project to share their thoughts.

Hear more from Victoria Watlington on The Political Beat this Sunday at noon and 11:30 p.m. on Channel 9 and 10:30 p.m. on TV64.

WATCH: Wilmore neighbors weigh impact as I-77 toll plans remain in flux

Wilmore neighbors weigh impact as I-77 toll plans remain in flux

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