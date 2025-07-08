Charlotte coach arrested for indecent liberties with a student, police say

CHARLOTTE — A Providence Day School coach was arrested for indecent liberties with a 17-year-old student on Monday, police said.

Damon Michael Coiro, 45, is charged with felony indecent liberties with a student and misdemeanor contributing delinquency of a juvenile, according to the arrest record.

Police say Coiro also allegedly gave the 17-year-old student alcohol.

In an affidavit obtained by Channel 9 Tuesday, investigators said the victim had been in contact with Coiro since 2023.

Over the course of their conversations, Coiro began to make sexually motivated comments towards the student.

