Charlotte coach arrested for indecent liberties with a student, police say

CHARLOTTE — A Providence Day School coach was arrested for indecent liberties with a 17-year-old student on Monday, police said.
Damon Michael Coiro, 45, is charged with felony indecent liberties with a student and misdemeanor contributing delinquency of a juvenile, according to the arrest record.
Police say Coiro also allegedly gave the 17-year-old student alcohol.
In an affidavit obtained by Channel 9 Tuesday, investigators said the victim had been in contact with Coiro since 2023.
Over the course of their conversations, Coiro began to make sexually motivated comments towards the student.
